They have insulted people of Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance on control of services in national capital.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
