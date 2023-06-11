Mounting pressure, operations have kept terrorists on their toes. Majority have either migrated out of Kashmir or lying low: Lt Gen Aujla.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:16 IST
