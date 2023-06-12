Cyclone Biparjoy to move between Mandvi (Guj) and Karachi by Jun 15 as very severe cyclonic storm with max wind speed of 125-150 kmph: NCMC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
