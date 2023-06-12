NIA seeks help of public in identifying those who attempted to vandalise Indian High Commission in London during March protest: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA seeks help of public in identifying those who attempted to vandalise Indian High Commission in London during March protest: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Indian High Commission
Advertisement