Dynastic parties abetted nepotism, corruption in recruitment; since 2014 transparency began and nepotism ending: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Dynastic parties abetted nepotism, corruption in recruitment; since 2014 transparency began and nepotism ending: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rozgar Mela
- PM Modi
Advertisement