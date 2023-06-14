SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to prevent 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits in Uttarakhand, registration of FIR for hate speeches.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to prevent 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits in Uttarakhand, registration of FIR for hate speeches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Hindu
Advertisement