Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC issues notice to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy on plea challenging his anticipatory bail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
