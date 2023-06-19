Defence industrial cooperation roadmap to be key outcome of PM Modi's US visit beginning June 21: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence industrial cooperation roadmap to be key outcome of PM Modi's US visit beginning June 21: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwatra
- PM Modi's
- Vinay Mohan
Advertisement