Ahead of Jun 23 oppn meet, CM Kejriwal writes to non-BJP leaders, requests discussion on Centre's services ordinance for Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
