State-run TASMAC in Tamil Nadu announces implementation of GO on closing down 500 retail liquor outlets; shops won't function from June 22.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
State-run TASMAC in Tamil Nadu announces implementation of GO on closing down 500 retail liquor outlets; shops won't function from June 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASMAC
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement