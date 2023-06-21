Kerala HC directs KPCC chief K Sudhakaran to appear before Crime Branch in cheating case involving antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:02 IST
Country: India
- India
