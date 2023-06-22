Opposition must move forward with common minimum programme, PM face not important: Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh to PTI.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition must move forward with common minimum programme, PM face not important: Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar Congress
- Akhilesh Prasad Singh
Advertisement