We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting of 17 opposition parties in Patna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:41 IST
