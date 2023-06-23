We can't let Gandhi's India to become Godse's country: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti after Patna opposition unity meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
We can't let Gandhi's India to become Godse's country: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti after Patna opposition unity meeting.
