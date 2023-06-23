BJP's nine-year rule has become ''disastrous and detrimental'' to constitution of our country: CPI leader D Raja alleged after opposition meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's nine-year rule has become ''disastrous and detrimental'' to constitution of our country: CPI leader D Raja alleged after opposition meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D Raja
Advertisement