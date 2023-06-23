Message from Patna meeting is clear for all of us that we need to work together to save the country: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Message from Patna meeting is clear for all of us that we need to work together to save the country: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- Samajwadi Party
- Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement