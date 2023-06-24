Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Pratap Park near Lal Chowk to lay foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh.'
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Pratap Park near Lal Chowk to lay foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Home
- Pratap Park
- Balidaan Stambh
- Lal Chowk
- Amit Shah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Home Ministry reviewing Cyclone Biparjoy situation 24x7; 12 NDRF teams deployed, 15 more on standby: PMO.
MP CM Chouhan talks to defence minister, union home minister, seeks help of Air Force to douse Satpura Bhawan fire
Cyclone Biparjoy: Union home secretary reviews preparedness
Union home minister Shah's helicopter unable to land in MP's Balaghat
Rice distribution should be free of politics: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appeals to Union Home Minister