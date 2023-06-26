Pakistan Army sacks three officers including Lieutenant-General for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Army sacks three officers including Lieutenant-General for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan Army
Advertisement