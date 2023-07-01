MP: Out of total number of people suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia in world, half of them are in India, says PM Modi.
PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 01-07-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 16:32 IST
MP: Out of the total number of people suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia in the world, half of them are in India, says PM Modi.
