French President Emmanuel Macron postpones state visit to Germany because of unrest in France, German authorities say, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
