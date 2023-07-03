NCP chief Sharad Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra's 1st CM Yashwantrao Chavan at his memorial in Karad.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
