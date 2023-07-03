Junho and YoonA reportedly started dating before King the Land filming

The South Korean television drama, King the Land, has been generating a buzz among viewers with its gripping storyline and undeniable chemistry between its lead actors, Lee Junho and YoonA. As the drama inches closer to double-digit ratings, fans have been taken by surprise by the revelation that the two stars are reportedly a couple in real life.

According to THE PROOF (South Korean media), a source close to the actors, their relationship had evolved into a romantic one even before they began shooting for the JTBC drama King the Land. The source hinted to PROOF that it was their real-life connection that led them to choose this project together, where they could showcase their chemistry onscreen.

In a recent episode of King the Land, Episode 4, which premiered on June 25, audiences were treated to a heartwarming scene between Junho's character, Gu Won, and YoonA's character, Cheon Sa Rang, set against the backdrop of pouring rain. The emotional and captivating scene left viewers breathless, further adding to the excitement surrounding the K-drama.

Junho and YoonA had previously captivated fans in 2021 when they co-hosted MBC Gayo Daejejeon for two consecutive years and delivered a stunning couple's dance performance. Their on-screen chemistry during the event had already sparked speculations about a possible romantic relationship.

Fans had long been eager to see the two stars together in a romance drama, and their wishes came true when King the Land confirmed their casting. Born in the same year, 1990, Junho and YoonA made their debuts around the same time, with Junho as a member of the renowned K-pop group 2 PM and YoonA as a member of Girls' Generation. As they both successfully transitioned from their vibrant idol activities to acting, they naturally bonded over shared experiences, leading to their serious relationship.

Their sizzling "couple chemistry" on the screen has undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of King the Land. Despite initial concerns about a potentially clichéd storyline, the show has managed to overcome those hurdles and has now broken through the 10% viewership rating mark in the latest survey conducted just three days ago.

With the drama's popularity on the rise and the real-life romance between Junho and YoonA coming to light, King the Land has become an even more highly anticipated series among fans. Audiences can't wait to see how their on-screen chemistry will continue to develop and elevate the drama to even greater heights in the episodes to come.

