HUDA City Centre station will now be Millennium City Centre not Gurugram City Centre as announced earlier, says DMRC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 17:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
