Head of Parliamentary panel on law Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals from Northeast, other areas out of Uniform Civil Code ambit: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Head of Parliamentary panel on law Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals from Northeast, other areas out of Uniform Civil Code ambit: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uniform Civil Code
- Sushil Modi
- Northeast
Advertisement