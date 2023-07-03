CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in land for jobs scam case: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
