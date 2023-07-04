SC asks Madras HC Chief Justice to place habeas corpus plea of arrested TN minister V Senthil Balaji before three judges ''at the earliest''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
