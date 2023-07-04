Terrorism has become a threat to regional, global peace. There is a need for decisive action to deal with it: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Terrorism has become a threat to regional, global peace. There is a need for decisive action to deal with it: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement