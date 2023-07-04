Some countries use cross-border terrorism as instrument in sync with their policy. SCO must not hesitate to criticise such countries: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Some countries use cross-border terrorism as instrument in sync with their policy. SCO must not hesitate to criticise such countries: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement