Alluri Sitarama Raju's fight against injustice and sacrifice at the age of 27 is a glorious chapter in freedom movement: Prez Murmu.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Alluri Sitarama Raju's fight against injustice and sacrifice at the age of 27 is a glorious chapter in freedom movement: Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alluri
- Prez Murmu
- Sitarama Raju's
Advertisement