SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on Teesta Setalvad's plea against Gujarat HC denying regular bail, next hearing on July 19.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on Teesta Setalvad's plea against Gujarat HC denying regular bail, next hearing on July 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Teesta Setalvad's
- Gujarat
Advertisement