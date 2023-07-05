Former I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar says freedom of press is under attack in Kerala; accuses Left govt of 'terrorising' media.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Former I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar says freedom of press is under attack in Kerala; accuses Left govt of 'terrorising' media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash Javadekar
- Kerala
- Left
Advertisement