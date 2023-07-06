We had requested Sharad Pawar to let Supriya Sule be NCP president and allow Ajit Pawar to handle Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal to PTI
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
