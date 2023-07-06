Left Menu

We had requested Sharad Pawar to let Supriya Sule be NCP president and allow Ajit Pawar to handle Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal to PTI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:02 IST
We had requested Sharad Pawar to let Supriya Sule be NCP president and allow Ajit Pawar to handle Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal to PTI
  • Country:
  • India

We had requested Sharad Pawar to let Supriya Sule be NCP president and allow Ajit Pawar to handle Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal to PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023