Madras High Court declares 2019 election of expelled AIADMK member O P Ravindranath from Theni Lok Sabha constituency invalid.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Madras High Court declares 2019 election of expelled AIADMK member O P Ravindranath from Theni Lok Sabha constituency invalid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Theni Lok Sabha
- AIADMK
- Madras High Court
Advertisement