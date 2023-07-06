Sachin Pilot spoke well at meeting, said he is confident that Congress will win Rajasthan: K C Venugopal after strategy meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot spoke well at meeting, said he is confident that Congress will win Rajasthan: K C Venugopal after strategy meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rajasthan: K C Venugopal
- Sachin Pilot
Advertisement