Raised issues of corruption of last BJP govt, paper leaks, Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform; happy that AICC took note: Sachin Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:08 IST
