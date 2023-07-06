NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA: P C Chacko.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA: P C Chacko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCP Working Committee
- Sunil Tatkare
- Chacko
- Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar has no legal sanctity: Ajit Pawar group
NCP working committee approves 'expulsion' of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, eight other MLAs
NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi has no legal sanctity, says Ajit Pawar group.
NCP working committee passed 8 resolutions: P C Chacko at briefing.