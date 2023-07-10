Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches payment of cash in lieu of additional 5 kg rice to beneficiaries under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches payment of cash in lieu of additional 5 kg rice to beneficiaries under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anna Bhagya'
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Advertisement