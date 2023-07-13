Heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, banned from entering Delhi in view of rising Yamuna levels: Minister Kailash Gahlot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:43 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
