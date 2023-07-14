Police lathi charge on BJP workers state-sponsored conspiracy to stop people of Bihar from demanding their rights: Minister Nityanand Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Police lathi charge on BJP workers state-sponsored conspiracy to stop people of Bihar from demanding their rights: Minister Nityanand Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Nityanand Rai
Advertisement