SC issues notice to office of Maha Assembly speaker on plea to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde, other MLAs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to office of Maha Assembly speaker on plea to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde, other MLAs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Eknath Shinde
- Maha Assembly
Advertisement