Trade deficit narrows by 7.9 pc to USD 57.6 billion in April-June from USD 62.6 bn a year ago: Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
