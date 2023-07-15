Water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal to start functioning again by Sunday: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 10:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
