PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi for day-long visit; to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-07-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi for day-long visit; to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Abu Dhabi
- Mohamed bin Zayed
Advertisement