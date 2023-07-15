Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- Sheikh
Advertisement