India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge dept of Abu Dhabi for setting up IIT Delhi campus there.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge dept of Abu Dhabi for setting up IIT Delhi campus there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'Make in India' had visible effect on Indian economy: Russian President
Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh register wins on day-3
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Optimistic about India market, will continue to grow categories: P&G
Chandigarh University ranked number 1 private university in India in the QS world university ranking 2024