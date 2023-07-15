Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves SC against Gujarat HC verdict dismissing his plea seeking stay on his conviction in defamation case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
