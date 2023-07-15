Uniform Civil Code is BJP's political tool to sharpen communal polarisation, says CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
