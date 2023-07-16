Opposition, by staying united, can certainly challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: P Chidambaram to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition, by staying united, can certainly challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: P Chidambaram to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- P Chidambaram
- staying united
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cooperatives are being provided with facilities and platform like that of corporate sector: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Varanasi on July 7
PM Narendra Modi carries remote control of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
BJP came to power in 2014 only due to Narendra Modi's charisma: Ajit Pawar.
Spiritual centres are reviving in the country, simultaneously India is leading in economy and technology: PM Narendra Modi.