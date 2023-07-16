Manner in which AAP took up Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet 'unfortunate': Chidambaram.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Manner in which AAP took up Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet 'unfortunate': Chidambaram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Chidambaram
- Patna
- Manner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IIM-A training aims to enable MCD school principals to establish world-class education model: Delhi Education Minister Atishi
Delhi: Interstate Railway job racket busted, 2 including a social worker arrested
Severed head of buffalo found near temple in northeast Delhi, 2 arrested
Delhi Police Special Cell busts interstate drug cartel, 2 arrested
New Delhi: BJP's Sanyukt Morcha underway; 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to be reviewed