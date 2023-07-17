PRO of Kashmir University, police constable, revenue officer dismissed for anti-national activities, supporting terror groups, say officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
PRO of Kashmir University, police constable, revenue officer dismissed for anti-national activities, supporting terror groups, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir University
Advertisement